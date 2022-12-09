‘I have no business with fraud,’ D’Banj says after release by ICPC

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has confirmed his release from Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) custody.

The singer was released by the commission on Friday after spending over 72 hours in detention.

He was arrested by ICPC in connection with the alleged diversion of funds in the N-Power programme on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development had invited the ICPC after discovering discrepancies in the payment to beneficiaries of the programme which started in 2016.

The artiste, who confirmed his release on Instagram, said he had no connection with fraud.

D’Banj expressed confidence in the capacity of the commission to unravel the truth about the case.

He said: “Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth.

“I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people.”

