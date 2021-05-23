I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied endorsing any candidate in the July 22 local council election in Lagos State.
Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his media office, stated this in a chat with journalists at the end of a meeting with South-West governors and other APC stakeholders at the State House, Marina.
The former Lagos State governor asked those interested in contesting the local council election to follow the party’s guidelines and pursue their aspirations.
The statement read: “Unfortunately, people intent on sowing discord and undermining democracy within the party have begun to spread lies and rumours that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the GAC (Governor’s Advisory Council) have a list of preferred candidates for the upcoming primary elections and that the party will skew the primaries to benefit these people.
“We state categorically that there is no such list nor are there any plans to influence the primaries in any manner. These stories are false and mean-spirited attempts to hurt the party.
“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would like it to be known, by way of this statement, that he has no preferred candidates for the upcoming local government primaries. He has no intention to endorse any of the people contesting for the party nomination in any election, whether for chairmanship or councillorship positions.
“On this matter, Asiwaju believes he can speak for the rest of the GAC regarding their belief in the impartiality and transparency of the internal party process.
“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the other GAC leaders seek a free, fair, and transparent process in which the candidates who emerge are those who gather the most support among the party rank and file. Only in this manner, do we best prepare ourselves for the general election.
READ ALSO: Tinubu meets South-West govs, Gbajabiamila on agitation for Yoruba nation, others
“For the APC, the integrity of the primary process is of the highest priority. All efforts must be geared towards the realisation of a free, fair, and transparent process. To this end, party officials are obligated to establish the necessary arrangements and ensure orderly, peaceful, free, and fair primaries.
“They have also been empowered to deal appropriately with any who might attempt to undermine or otherwise try to inject impair the party primaries. The party should adopt a policy of no tolerance toward any attempt to inject trouble into this primary process.
“The APC Constitution directs that the party’s candidates should emerge through direct or indirect primaries or by consensus. In order to reduce tension and avoid discord and in-fighting, aspirants should embrace consensus wherever possible.
“However, where consensus is not possible, fair and clean primaries must be held so that party members have a chance to choose the candidate they want from among the competing aspirants. All aspirants, however, must realize that only one person can win any given contest.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Kane beats Salah to Premier League Golden Boot after final day goal
Tottenham Hotspur forward, Harry Kane won the 2020-21 Premier League Golden Boot after netting a total of 23 goals in...
Enyimba knocked out of Confed Cup after Q’final defeat to Pyramids
Nigeria’s Enyimba have been knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Egypt’s Pyramids in...
EPL: Chelsea, Liverpool secure Champions League spots as Leicester miss out – again
The final day of the English Premier League saw some thrilling encounters play out, with Chelsea and Liverpool clinching Champions...
Akanbi, Bello emerge winners at National table tennis Championships
Rilwan Akanbi of Atinuke Table Tennis Club emerged as men’s singles champion at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF)...
Awaziem signs permanent deal with Boavista after completing loan stay
Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has now signed a permanent deal with Portuguese club, Boavista after completing a loan stint....
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along. Kobocourses...
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...