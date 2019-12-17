I have no cause to join APC for now —Dokpesi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi, said on Tuesday he has no intension of dumping the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP stalwart stated this in his reaction to reports that he was defecting to the APC alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu official joined the APC this week.

Dokpesi, who is the Chairman of DAAR Communication, said he has no immediate plan to leave the party.

While addressing party faithful in Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Dokpesi noted that those who had defected to the APC with Ize-Iyamu were promised various positions, including the deputy governorship slot.

He said there was nothing that would attract him to the APC.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt don’t need more debt – Atiku

He said: “There had been a number of defection from the party. People who were said to have gone with Ize-Iyamu.

“In reality, only those people who were after their personal interests have defected to the APC.

“Majority of the people are still in PDP.”

“It is most unfortunate to say that I have left for APC. I came down to reassure the people that there was no iota of truth in the story that I left the PDP. I am fully in the PDP. There is nothing that will attract me to the APC.

“I don’t think that membership of a party is based on what people want but on certain well principles and views about how a society should be governed, or managed and how to bring about development and progress to the people generally.

“I have not seen those values in the APC. I have no cause to go to APC for now.

“Ize-Iyamu was the PDP candidate in 2016. There are other younger, brilliant people in the PDP.

“The leaders of the PDP will look for the best candidate who will serve the interest of the people. Ize-Iyamu’s departure will not affect the fortunes of PDP in future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions