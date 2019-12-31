‘I have no enemies’ —Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Tuesday he was determined to move the party to greater heights despite mounting opposition against him.

The former Edo State governor said he remained a fulfilled man because of the successes recorded by the party since he took over as national chairman over 18 months ago.

He succeeded Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as APC chairman in June 2018.

Oshiomhole, who addressed hundreds of party faithful at his Iyamho country home in Edo State, urged his supporters to remain focused and continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event was attended by former deputy governors of the state, Rev. Peter Obadan and Dr. Pius Odubu, former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pally Iriase, acting Chairman of the party in Edo, Col. David Imuse (retd), and several others.

He said: “There are facts of history nobody can change. I became chairman precisely on June 24, 2018. The first election under me was in Ekiti and by the special grace of God we won the next election which was Osun State.

“APC also won the presidential and National Assembly election. By the special grace of God we won the presidency and our president was re-elected for the final second term and we won more seats in the Senate and in House of Representatives.

“Unlike in 2015, this time we managed our victory more creatively. Memory fails fast and that is why I am saying this because in 2015 we had a majority yet APC produced Senate President and PDP produced Deputy Senate President and it was a riotous National Assembly permanently fighting the president.

“This time, we managed our victory more creatively, more smartly and we conducted a peaceful secret ballot and our party produced all the principal officers. This time there was no grafting of APC and PDP.

“We went to Kogi, our neighbouring state and we won. Then we went deeper to South-South state of Bayelsa, the heart of the Ijaw Nation, we fielded a candidate; a humble man from a very humble beginning and as we can see, we have Bayelsa and by February he will be sworn in and the number of APC governors will increase. So, I am proud to say that under my chairmanship, we won one more state in the South-South and it is not just another state, it is a very special state, the state that produced the immediate past president.

“I have no enemies, I have brothers and I have sisters. Some may be happy with me today some may not be happy with me tomorrow but that is right.

“We have quality minds because the governance of our country and the quality of politics must reflect the quality of the people who are in it and so we are not just celebrating good people today, we are celebrating quality re-union with my brothers and my sister. I ask all of you to do the same thing in your various wards please work hard to re-integrate all those who have re-united with us in all your wards, in all the local governments and of course at the state level”.

