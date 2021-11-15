I have no idea of what happened to #EndSARS camera retrieved at Lekki toll gate – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Sunday he has no idea of what happened to the video camera he retrieved at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos after the #EndSARS protests last year.

Fashola stated this in an interview with AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The former Lagos State governor visited the site in October last year to assess the damage caused by hoodlums and spotted a camcorder at the toll plaza which he handed over to a government official.

On the contents in the camera, Fashola said: “You should not be asking me. You have the tapes showing that I handed it over to the government of Lagos so you have all the recordings. I think your people were there. So don’t ask me what happened to the camera. I don’t know.”

He noted that the youths had ruled Nigeria more than the older generation especially during the 1960s and 1980s where public officers were in their 30s and 40s.

