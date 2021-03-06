I have no personal grudges against Oshiomhole – Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
I have no personal grudges against Oshiomhole – Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Saturday he has no personal grudges against the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.
The governor, who disclosed this to journalists at the 18th Canonical Erection Anniversary of the Auchi Diocese held at Immaculate Conception Cathedral held in Auchi, Etsako-West local government area of the state, however, said he dislikes his predecessor’s style of politics.
Oshiomhole was also at the event.
The duo greeted each other with an elbow-bump in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
Oshiomhole and Obaseki fell out shortly after the 2019 general election over the control of APC machinery in the state.
The governor left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July last year following his disqualification from the party’s governorship primaries.
READ ALSO: Revalidation exercise strange to APC constitution – Oshiomhole
Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years after he defeated the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.
He said: “I don’t have anything personal against Oshiomhole. I may not like his politics, but he has not done anything personal against me. We all are interacting with the interest of the country and the development of our community at heart.”
On his part, the ex-APC chief described the governor as “his brother and friend.”
“Once the governor speaks, the matter ends. The governor knows that pensioners here might not be able to do much. This is the reason why he said every other thing required to complete the hostel of the Catholic School of Nursing and Midwifery in Uzairue, his government will do,” he said.
