I have no plan to become Vice President in 2023 – Mimiko

Former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, said on Tuesday he has no plans to become the country’s Vice President in 2023.

The ex-governor, who stated this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Paul Akinduro, was reacting to reports that he had met with the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the possibility of running a joint ticket in 2023.

Mimiko said he has not met anybody on the 2023 election, adding that he aligned with the Southern Governors’ Forum demand for a power shift to the region next year.

He added that the reports are false and did not represent his interest and position on the political reality of the Peoples Democratic Party. (PDP).

The statement read: Mimiko is aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors for a Southern president in the next dispensation and he has not in all his deliberations within Afenifere muted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work with the majority of party members in the efforts to rescue and rebuild Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda.”

The former governor, who returned to the PDP last year, ruled Ondo State from 2009 to 2017.

