I have no plan to leave PDP – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday dismissed rumours that he was on the verge of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mohammed, who bared his mind on the matter in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, shrugged off insinuations that he was one of the three PDP governors negotiating to join the ruling party.

The statement read: “We wish to state that the story is a disingenuous speculation driven by a clear marketing urge, to feed the appetites of readers whose hunger for salacious political news has been fueled by the movement of the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Dave Umahi, to the APC and the spate of political alignments and realignments in the country.

“We wish to state that His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has never contemplated leaving the PDP, let alone joining the APC.

“Rather, he is presently preoccupied with fulfilling those campaign promises, on the basis of which the good people of Bauchi State supported him to defeat an incumbent administration.”

Read also: Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed as Bauchi State governor

Mohammed added that though the Bauchi State legislature and executive are controlled by different political parties, his administration has been able to “construct a novel bi-partisan arrangement whereby the government of the state was jointly run in the war against hunger and other challenges in the state.”

“To any patriotic politician, a huge challenge of this nature calls for full-time engagement and not political fortune-hunting.

“Based on the above, Governor Bala Mohammed considers talks about decamping to another party and all the permutations about 2023, in the first place, as unwholesome distractions,” the statement added.

Mohammed, however, described the reported planned defection as premature and the height of insensitivity to the yearnings of the people of Bauchi State for transformational change that would improve their living standard.

He urged his supporters, members of the PDP and people of the state to ignore the report and reassured them of his administration’s resolve to ensure the good life for all residents irrespective of their party affiliation, gender, tribe, or creed.

Join the conversation

Opinions