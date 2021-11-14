I have no plans to switch parties – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday dismissed insinuations that he might dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future.

Obaseki made this clarification at a Banquet held in Benin City as part of activities for this year’s Alaghodaro Summit.

According to him, his government is fully committed to the goal of ensuring a progressive and prosperous Edo State where all citizens would enjoy all good things of life.

He said: “No matter the persuasion to join any political party, I will not. I will continue to provide leadership for all Edo people. We don’t need to join another political party to develop Edo State to become a home for all.

“Our goal is to position Edo where it should be, as our state has been created to provide leadership for this country; that is how it has been and will always be.

“Our politics is being driven by data. We will continue to do our best as a government to make life better for our people who trusted us with their votes.

“In the last five years, we have been in the foundation laying the stage for the development of Edo State. That era has passed and now, it’s time to move as fast as possible in developing the state as the challenges and barriers have been taken care of.”

Obaseki, who won his first-term election as governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 2016, defected to PDP in 2020.

He was re-elected for another term of four years in September 2020.

