‘I have no presidential ambition,’ Akeredolu reacts to 2023 campaign posters

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday dismissed rumours of his 2023 presidential ambition.

Akeredolu was reacting to the emergence of a 2023 campaign poster featuring him and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on social media.

In the poster, he was listed as the presidential candidate and the Yobe State governor the running mate.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said he had nothing to do with the pseudo campaigners.

Akeredolu said he has not told anyone he was considering vying for the country’s highest political office in two years’ time.

The governor insisted that the moves by the pseudo campaigners were needless distraction and has nothing to do with him.

He said individuals behind the campaign were being mischievous.

