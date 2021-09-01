Politics
‘I have no presidential ambition,’ Akeredolu reacts to 2023 campaign posters
The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday dismissed rumours of his 2023 presidential ambition.
Akeredolu was reacting to the emergence of a 2023 campaign poster featuring him and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on social media.
In the poster, he was listed as the presidential candidate and the Yobe State governor the running mate.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said he had nothing to do with the pseudo campaigners.
READ ALSO: Akeredolu to sign anti-open grazing bill Tuesday
Akeredolu said he has not told anyone he was considering vying for the country’s highest political office in two years’ time.
The governor insisted that the moves by the pseudo campaigners were needless distraction and has nothing to do with him.
He said individuals behind the campaign were being mischievous.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...