Oyetola admits some disagreements with Aregbesola

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday admitted that he had a disagreement in some areas with his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

The governor, who disclosed this during a programme on Rave FM in Osogbo, said the disagreement between the duo was exaggerated.

Oyetola stressed that his relationship with the Minister of Interior preceded their stint in politics.

According to him, the disagreement was basically on principles.

There were insinuations in several quarters that the two allies no longer see eye-to-eye.

Oyetola said: “Well like I said there is no rift actually. We are brothers, yes, you can say disagreement in some areas and it is not uncommon to have a disagreement in certain areas, perhaps on style and policies. We do not have issues.

“Some people for whatever reasons have their expectations and they don’t seem to believe that we have their expectations done. By and large, I don’t have issues with Ogbeni. He is a brother, we have come a long way we didn’t meet in politics. The issues are unduly exaggerated.

“Even within the family you have issues to resolve, it is not a big deal. But people who want to feed fat on it exaggerates it.

On grazing reserves, the governor said he was not aware of any grazing route in the state.

He added: “I don’t have anything to say about the statement of the President on grazing routes and reserve. I am not too sure we have grazing routes in Osun, I have not been able to confirm that we have.

“The position of the southern governors is a collective decision which I can’t say anything to the contrary.”

