Politics
Oyetola admits some disagreements with Aregbesola
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday admitted that he had a disagreement in some areas with his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.
The governor, who disclosed this during a programme on Rave FM in Osogbo, said the disagreement between the duo was exaggerated.
Oyetola stressed that his relationship with the Minister of Interior preceded their stint in politics.
According to him, the disagreement was basically on principles.
There were insinuations in several quarters that the two allies no longer see eye-to-eye.
Oyetola said: “Well like I said there is no rift actually. We are brothers, yes, you can say disagreement in some areas and it is not uncommon to have a disagreement in certain areas, perhaps on style and policies. We do not have issues.
“Some people for whatever reasons have their expectations and they don’t seem to believe that we have their expectations done. By and large, I don’t have issues with Ogbeni. He is a brother, we have come a long way we didn’t meet in politics. The issues are unduly exaggerated.
READ ALSO: Obasanjo visits gov Oyetola in Osun
“Even within the family you have issues to resolve, it is not a big deal. But people who want to feed fat on it exaggerates it.
On grazing reserves, the governor said he was not aware of any grazing route in the state.
He added: “I don’t have anything to say about the statement of the President on grazing routes and reserve. I am not too sure we have grazing routes in Osun, I have not been able to confirm that we have.
“The position of the southern governors is a collective decision which I can’t say anything to the contrary.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...