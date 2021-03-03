I have no problem with Nigerian govt’s no-fly zone directive – Gov Matawalle | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
I have no problem with Nigerian govt’s no-fly zone directive – Gov Matawalle
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has declared his support for the “no fly- zone” put in place by the Federal Government.
The federal government had on Tuesday declared a no-fly zone in Zamfara following the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangabe, by armed bandits last week.
The government also banned mining activities in a bid to check activities of bandits and other criminals in the state.
Matawalle, who stated this when he featured in Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said he has no problem with the directive.
He, however, expressed disappointment that the National Security Council did not consult him before pronouncing the no-fly zone order on the state.
He said: “The decision of Mr. President on the no-fly zone, I accept it and I agree with that. People don’t even know that Zamfara does not have an airport. “So, the states that have airports and are encountering this kind of situation, what happens to them?”
The governor also described as misinformation that bandits get supply of firearms through their conspirators who deliver arms through aircraft and challenging anyone with an evidence to come forward with it.
Matawalle added: “It is just misinformation and if anybody has that proof, he should prove it beyond reasonable doubt.”
READ ALSO: No fly-zone will not stop banditry in Zamfara —Gov Matawalle
On his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reaction to the no-fly zone, the governor insisted that he was not intimidated by the directive.
The PDP had accused the federal government of plotting to take over the state with the flight ban.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party alleged that the federal government had orchestrated a plot to impose state of emergency in Zamafara following the refusal of Governor Bello Matawalle to switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
But the governor remained unmoved by such plan.
Matawalle said: “I am a parliamentarian, I was in the House of Representatives for almost 12 years, I know what happened during the Obasanjo era when he declared state of emergency in Plateau State which was challenged and the Supreme Court reversed it.
“The emergency rule means that they shall put more security in the area so that they can flush out all the criminals.
“If the National Security Adviser thinks that he can do something about it, let all the states, all the northern states that are affected be put on emergency, All of the governors will welcome that because all we need is how these bad elements can be flushed out.”
