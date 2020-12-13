I have no problem with Oshiomhole, he taught me politics – Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said on Sunday he has no problem with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

He acknowledged that the ex- Edo governor was instrumental to his success in politics.

Shaibu, spoke at a thanksgiving service held at St Philip Catholic Church, Jattu, Etsako West local government area of the state, to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory in the September 19 election, said for the first time in the Edo State political history members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) worked for the progress of the state.

He said: “Adams Oshiomhole taught me all I know now politically. He made me stand my ground and helped us end godfatherism. I have no quarrel with Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have a governor who is selfless. He doesn’t think about himself but about the state and about the next generation. Obaseki is indeed a selfless governor.

“We have restored justice for the less privileged in the society and our biggest goal towards the poor is to improve their prospects and productivity. We must all join hands together to build a virtuous society. We must not let go of our moral code of discipline society.”

On the security situation in the state, the deputy governor said the state government was on top of the situation.

“We are making efforts to make sure that all Edo indigenes are able to celebrate Christmas peacefully without fear of insecurity,” Shaibu added.

Oshiomhole and Obaseki fell out shortly after the 2019 general election.

Efforts to reconcile the duo by key members of the party at state and national level failed to yield results culminating in the exit of the governor from the party ahead of the September 19 election in Edo.

Oshiomhole reportedly influence the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as APC governorship and campaigned for him vigorously throughout the period of the election.

