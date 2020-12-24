‘I have no regret appointing Sanusi as Emir of Kano. He was the best candidate for the throne,’ Kwankwaso replies Ganduje

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said on Thursday, he had no regret making a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano.

He insisted that the deposed monarch was the most knowledgeable among the candidates that vied for the position at the time and enjoyed tremendous goodwill and support from kingmakers, the Emirate Council, and people of the state.

The ex-governor appointed Sanusi the Emir of Kano following his sack as CBN governor by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

The banker was dethroned by the Kano State government in March over alleged disrespect to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state.

Ganduje, who spoke at a public presentation of a book written in honour of Jonathan recently, explained why Sanusi was sacked as Emir of Kano.

According to him, the ex-monarch was removed in order to save traditional institution in the state.

The governor added that the ex-CBN chief was not the best candidate for the throne at the time of his appointment.

However, Kwankwaso, who reacted to his successor’s remarks through a statement titled: “Ganduje and the blabbering of an impostor,” and issued by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa, prayed to God Almighty to “save Kano State and indeed the whole country from the present quagmire that we found ourselves.”

He added that the appointment and coronation of the Emir of Kano involved a consultative process guided by law.

Kwankwaso stressed that as ex-governor of the state, he knew the type of people to consult on critical issues such as the appointment of Emir of Kano.

The ex-governor said opted for Sanusi because he wanted a progressive Emir that would succeed the late Emir, Ado Bayero.

The statement read: “Certainly, everyone that knows Governor Ganduje will attest to the fact that he is not progressive and hence that was why Kwankwaso deliberately refused to consult him on the choice of Muhammad Sanusi II as new Emir.

“If not for the colossal standing of Goodluck Jonathan, Ganduje’s presence at the event would have affected what is otherwise a fantastic gathering of respectful Nigerians.

“We were therefore not surprised, given Governor Ganduje’s reputation for shamelessness that he attended such an event merely to spread lies and mischief with regards to the coronation and the subsequent illegal dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

“Therefore, the choice of Muhammad Sanusi II was made among other contestants because he is the most knowledgeable in both Islamic and western education.

“He is the most experienced and enjoys a tremendous amount of support and goodwill from the kingmakers, the Emirate council, and indeed the good people of Kano state; this was what informed his appointment.”

Ganduje served as Kano State deputy governor during Kwankwaso’s administration in Kano from 2007 to 2015.

The duo fell out after Ganduje became the state governor in 2015.

The strained relationship between the duo forced Kwankwaso to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2019 general election.

