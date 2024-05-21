I have no regrets playing for Nigeria —Iwobi

Alex Iwobi, a midfielder for the Super Eagles, said he has no regrets for selecting Nigeria over the Three Lions of England.

In an interview with Hotsports, he revealed this and stated that he connected better with Nigerian culture.

Remember that the Nigeria international switched allegiance from England to Nigeria after playing for the England youth team?

“I wouldn’t say I have any regrets. I’d like to say I respected England, they gave me a lot of opportunities and I was able to do them proud.

“But I feel more at home with Nigeria. I feel this is where I’m at home and where I represent, like my family, everyone.

“I’ve grown up in a Nigerian culture so I’d say that I have no regrets picking Nigeria over England.”

