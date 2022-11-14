Sports
I have no respect for Ten Hag —Ronaldo
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has no respect for the team’s manager Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo has been a subject of controversies lately over his actions at the Old Trafford club, which he rejoined in 2021.
The 37-year-old spoke out in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV. Excerpts of the interview were recently published.
Ronaldo has not played because of an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 November.
Read Also: Ronaldo charged by English FA over phone incident
The Portuguese star was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.
“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said.
“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”
Pushed as to whether senior club executives were trying to oust him, he added: “People should listen to the truth.
“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”
The full Piers Morgan interview will be shown over two nights on Wednesday and Thursday.
