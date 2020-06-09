I have no rift with Aregbesola —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday confirmed the decision of the Lagos State chapter of the party to dissolve all factions within its structure.

The ex-Lagos State governor said in a statement the move was to promote cohesion within the party in Lagos.

He added that there was no rift between him and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola

Tinubu said: “Today, the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, passed a resolution calling for the disbandment of all factional groups within the party.

“This was to promote discipline, harmony, and cohesion and engender party supremacy. The APC is one united political family in Lagos.

“The former governor of Osun State has been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family.

“There is no war, cold or hot, between them. There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader.”

GAC had on Tuesday announced the dissolution of Justice Forum, Mandate Group and other influential groups within the APC in Lagos.

The APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, who confirmed the decision to journalists, said the move was to strengthen the unity within the party.

The decision heightened rumours of a rift between Tinubu and Aregbesola over control of political structures ahead of 2023.

