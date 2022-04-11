Politics
‘I have no son old enough to declare’, Tinubu reacts to #OsinbajoDeclares
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has expressed indifference over the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for President
Ripples Nigeria reported that Osinbajo declared to run for President on Monday morning, promising to continue the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
Hours after Osinbajo‘s declaration, Tinubu met with members of the Progressive Governors Forum at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.
While fielding questions from Journalists, he was asked to react to the declaration of Osinbajo, whom the reporter referred to as his “son”. The former Lagos State governor said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”
Read also: After Osinbajo’s presidential declaration, Tinubu meets APC Govs
Meanwhile, Tinubu said he met with the governors to seek their support for his ambition to become Nigeria’s president.
“My mission here is to seek collaboration, support, and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure,” he said.
The governors in attendance included Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, amongst others.
