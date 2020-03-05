I have not declared 2023 governorship ambition – Kogi Speaker

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, on Thursday dismissed insinuations that he is nursing the ambition to contest 2023 governorship election in the state.

Kolawole stated this while addressing his statutory aides in Lokoja, adding that the rumour was part of the insinuations that he was supporting some local government councils’ chairmanship aspirants in readiness for his 2023 ambition.

The speaker said he had not declared his interest in the position to anyone and had never given it a thought.

He said: “I have just spent eight months out of 48 months mandate given to me by the good people of Kabba-Bunu State Constituency. How come some people are talking of 2023 that is basically in the hands of God?

“For me, I have not discussed 2023 aspirations with anyone, neither have I signified any intention. It is only God that determines the future. I only pray that God should give me a successful tenure.”

