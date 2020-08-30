I have not endorsed Oni’s governorship ambition —Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday evening denied endorsing the 2022 governorship ambition of Chief Segun Oni.

Oni, who is also a former governor of the state, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier this year.

He was officially received into the PDP during the party’s state congress held in Ekiti on Saturday.

Fayose met with Oni after the congress and urged members of his group, the Osoko Political Family, to accord him with respect.

He, however, said on his Twitter handle that the statement “does not represent or amount to an endorsement of the ex-governor’s 2022 ambition.”

Fayose wrote: “To my brothers and sisters in the PDP Osoko Political Family, having formally received Engr. Segun Oni into the PDP at yesterday’s (Saturday’s) State Congress, henceforth, nobody should castigate, embarrass or undermine him (Oni) on any social media platforms associated with Osoko Political Family.

“True leadership is demonstrated by forgiveness, followed by restoration after a show of true humility. However, this statement does not represent or amount to an endorsement of Engr. Segun Oni’s gubernatorial ambition.

“Rather, it is part of our sincere efforts to keep the party together and accommodate everyone, except those members who are due for political perdition.”

