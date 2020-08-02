I have not resigned, PDP spokesman in Edo counters

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, on Sunday, dismissed reports that he had resigned from his position in the party.

Nehikhare said in a statement in Benin that in the last 24 hours, there had been a “diabolical” post on social media suggesting that he had resigned as PDP spokesman in Edo State.

He described the report as a “lie and the figment of the imagination of the desperados managing a lame campaign that had run out of ideas and decided to take the simple way out.”

Nehikhare added: “I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. My covenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a governor that is transparent, financially prudent, and puts Edo people first.

“I remain in PDP filled with men and women with integrity and compassion for Edo people. I remain in PDP that is enjoying unprecedented support from Edo people and Nigerians.

“I remain in PDP to help Governor Godwin Obaseki continue with his excellent job.”

