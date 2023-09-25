‘I have not seen served,’ Aiyedatiwa counters Ondo Assembly on impeachment notice

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dismissed the claim on the service of the impeachment notice on him by the state House of Assembly.

The Assembly had last Wednesday directed the clerk of the House to write the deputy governor on the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olatunji Oshati, in a programme on television earlier on Monday said Aiyedatiwa had been served an impeachment notice by the Assembly.

The Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, later confirmed the development in a chat with journalists in Akure.

He said the deputy governor was served the notice through a substituted means earlier in the day.

However, in a statement he personally signed in the state capital, Aiyedatiwa said he was in the dark about the allegations against him by the lawmakers.

He wrote: “I find it especially worrying that the spokesman of the House of Assembly would go on national television to speak on such matter without any evidence to show that such letter has been delivered to me.

“More disturbing is the fact that even when he was asked if the letter had been delivered, he gave no coherent answer.

“A sensitive constitutional matter of this nature; the impeachment process should not be conducted on the pages of newspapers and television screens.

“In effect, I reiterate that if such letter of allegations of gross misconduct against me exists, I have not seen it and I have not been served.

“I, therefore, urge Mr. Speaker, The Honourable Chief Judge of Ondo State and members of the public to take note.”

