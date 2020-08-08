I have nothing to fear, so I won’t choose my successor —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Saturday he would not choose his successor in 2023.

The governor will complete his second term of four years in three years’ time.

The governor had earlier in the week dismissed insinuations he would vie for the presidency at the end of his tenure.

He made the clarification while addressing party faithful during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress to elect the party’s leaders at the state level.

The governor said that nobody would be stopped from contesting in the 2023 elections as the electoral process would be transparent and people-oriented.

He said: “You can stay up to 20 years in the House of Assembly and once the people still want you, David Umahi will not stop you.

“I have almost reached the zenith, remaining for me to go forward or not and definitely, I am not under any tension.

“I will not strive to pick a successor. I will just be sipping champagne and will make photocopies of all the approvals I made to answer whenever called.

“I have nothing to fear, I will not replace myself as God will bring a successor without tension in Ebonyi.”

READ ALSO: God will determine my next move in 2023 —Umahi

Umahi advised aspiring politicians into various positions in the 2023 general elections not to heighten tension in the state with their aspirations.

The governor added: “I will not tolerate any attack from any aspiring politician because if you fight me, I will fight back.

“I will go to any party you jump-to, sponsor another person and cause crisis for you as this is a game we started from the grassroots.

“We will however, meet with the National Assembly members from the state on August 13 to address every misgiving because nothing should divide us having fought together in the 2015 and 2019 elections.”

