Politics
I have PDP’s approval to vie for presidency in 2023 – Gov Mohammed
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Monday he had received the approval of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to vie for presidency in 2023.
Mohammed stated this when he received a coalition of groups including the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), Traders and Artisans Association in the state and Association of Achaba and Keke NAPEPS visited him at the Government House in Bauchi.
The governor said the State Working Committee (SWC) of PDP has given him the go-ahead to vie for the country’s highest political office in 2023.
READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed urges PDP supporters to accept defeat in Bauchi by-election
He said: “Some of you saw me last week, going round to meet former ministers, senators, and other leaders to discuss this matter. But I have to consult traditional rulers and Ulamas too because I need their support.”
The Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in the state, Adamu Dimis, said the group endorsed the governor because of the numerous projects he has executed in the state in the last few years.
