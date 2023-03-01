‘I hear you loud and clear’, Tinubu vows to redress youth agitations

President-elect Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, pledged to redress the disenchantment and agitations of the youth as Nigeria looks forward to another democratic dispensation.

Tinubu made this vow, on Wednesday, during his acceptance speech, after emerging victorious at the recently-concluded presidential election.

The APC candidate had defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates, thus meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.

He also scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, said Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second in the election.

Atiku polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election. Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

The close margins, especially the shocking victories of Obi in some crucial states, was spearheaded by the youth who were disenchanted with the ruling elite and a poor economy.

Nonetheless, Tinubu noted that he understands their pains and was willing to create a safe nation for prosperity.

“Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

“I am aware that for many of you, Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges, limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.

“Remodelling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before,” he said.

