I helped Hushpuppi recover N8m loan, not bribe —Abba Kyari

The embattled detective, Abba Kyari, on Tuesday spoke on the bribery allegations involving Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas in order to detain an associate, Chibuzo Vincent.

In a now-deleted Facebook post sigthed by Peoples Gazette, Kyari stated that he was only trying to recover an N8 million loan on behalf of Hushpuppi.

This was at variance with his initial assertion that the suspected con artist only sent him N300,000 to help him purchase native wears.

In his recent statement, the detective started that the widely-reported N8 million was for him to collect an outstanding debt owed to Hushpuppi, and not as a bribe for him to hold Chibuzo for the scamming of a Qatari businessperson to pull through as alleged by the FBI in court filings.

Read also: US court orders FBI to arrest, detain Nigeria’s supercop, Abba Kyari

“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed Publicly in the Presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this. He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8million naira and pleaded for his friends’ money to be recovered.

“He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person, All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in Custody. And it can be verified from person who collected the 8million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria. Generally, Whatever investigation steps/Tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the Parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story,” Kyari said.

In a surprising twist, Kyari deleted the Facebook post which has further casts doubt over his waning credibility.

Join the conversation

Opinions