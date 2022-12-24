Politics
I hope my successor will build on my successes, Buhari says in last Christmas message to Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that it is his hope that whoever succeeds him as president next year will build on his successes in infrastructure, food security, anti-corruption, security, and energy sufficiency.
The president stated this on Friday in his Christmas message to Nigerians which will be the last before he hands over power to another president next year.
Read also:Buhari reaffirms commitment to welfare of police officers
Nigerians will go to the polls in February 2023 to elect a new president who will take over from Buhari on May 29, 2023.
The president also noted that those who seek to divide the country have failed in their quest.
Buhari who reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to fight against insecurity ravaging the country, also charged Nigerians on unity and love.
Buhari promised continued provision of resources needed for maximum security and prosperity.
He also charged Nigerians on making right choices in the forthcoming elections.
“I want to assure Nigerians that those who violently seek to disrupt the peace of our nation have lost the battle. Our country is blessed with a wealth of human and material resources”, the President said.
“Until my last day in office, I will continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.
“The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure; food security, anti-corruption, security, and energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built on.
“I urge you to be circumspect and vote for those that will maintain the momentum we have created for the greater good of the country.”
