I inherited payroll fraud, systemic corruption from Ihedioha —Uzodinma | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Thursday said he inherited systematic corruption and payroll fraud from former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The governor disclosed this at the ceremony to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary in Owerri, the state capital.

Uzodinma however said that despite the challenges, he had made tremendous headways since he became governor in January.

Uzodinma said: “Coming into office barely nine months ago, we encountered a microcosm of systemic corruption and disruption in the public sector. We met monumental payroll fraud in the system; we met a disoriented and disarticulated civil service and a very sorry state of infrastructural provisions.

“Corrosive corruption in all facets of society makes governance more herculean. A horrendous civil war and serial military rule in the short span of 60 years has not helped matters either.”

