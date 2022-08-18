‘I insisted on my right as Nigerian,’ Singer Buju clarifies remark on disagreement with police

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson aka Buju, has denied spitting on a police officer.

A video of Buju arguing with police officers in the Ikeja area of Lagos surfaced on social media Wednesday.

Following the tweet from the musician on the incident, the Lagos State police command vowed to sanction him for assaulting a law enforcement agent.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a post on his Twitter handle, said officers involved in the incident would be sanctioned for inappropriate behaviour.

He said:

‘‘@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in [sic] a police officer’s face and it felt so good.’ He has since deleted the tweet.

“The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehaviour if established, while @BNXN will surely answer for his assault on a police officer.”

READ ALSO: Police to quiz singer Buju for spitting on officer

In another tweet on Thursday, Buju said his now-deleted tweet was a figurative expression.

He wrote: “My since-deleted tweet stating that I spat in a police officers’ face was an idiomatic expression to say I disrespected a police officer to his face and not the literal way people may have taken it on social media. I do not support violence or abuse against the police in any form

“Yesterday I was in a life-threatening situation which caused me to lash out due to the physical assault on me by some policemen who have now been brought to book. However, I just want to focus on what’s important to me, my music. Thank you for all the love and concern.

“I stood on my right as a responsible Nigerian, despite the violence against my person and I do not want my deleted tweet to be taken seriously. I appreciate the swift intervention of some reputable police officers on this matter too. Love.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now