I introduced Oshiomhole to politics —Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Sunday promised to defeat the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, in his ward during this month’s governorship election in the state.

Shaibu, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin, added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win all the six local government areas in Edo North Senatorial District.

He said: “Edo North Senatorial District will be the easiest to win, because the political structure of the place is in our hands.”

The deputy governor also claimed he introduced Oshiomhole into politics and organised the first-ever political meeting that eventually produced him as governor of Edo State.

Shaibu added: “I introduced Comrade Oshiomhole to politics. I organised the first-ever political meeting that brought him in.

“I was in politics before him. I won my election in 2003 without going to court.

“But he came through the court and I was already a member of the Edo House of Assembly 18 months before he became a governor.”

