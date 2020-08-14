I joined ZLP to give hope to the masses —Ondo Deputy Gov

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said on Friday he joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to give hope to the masses ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi stated this when he was welcomed officially into the ZLP by the party’s Chairman in the state, Mr. Joseph Akinlaja.

Ajayi defected from the Peoples Democratic (PDP) last week after losing the party’s ticket to Mr. Eyitayo Jegede.

He joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June after his relationship with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu deteriorated.

The deputy governor said: “I do not depend on anybody. We depend on God, I will not shame you.

“We own this state together, I have come to join ZLP to give hope to the hopeless, to change the narrative and I have come with all my supporters.”

Ajayi said plans to rig the forthcoming election would not work and urged his supporters to defend their votes come October 10.

In his address at the forum, the ZLP chairman, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair in the conduct of the election.

