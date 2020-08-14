Latest Politics

I joined ZLP to give hope to the masses —Ondo Deputy Gov

August 14, 2020
Finally, Ondo Deputy Gov, Ajayi, dumps APC for PDP
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said on Friday he joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to give hope to the masses ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi stated this when he was welcomed officially into the ZLP by the party’s Chairman in the state, Mr. Joseph Akinlaja.

Ajayi defected from the Peoples Democratic (PDP) last week after losing the party’s ticket to Mr. Eyitayo Jegede.

He joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June after his relationship with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu deteriorated.

The deputy governor said: “I do not depend on anybody. We depend on God, I will not shame you.

READ ALSO: ‘We won’t miss him’, PDP reacts as Ondo dep Gov, Ajayi, officially dumps party for ZLP

“We own this state together, I have come to join ZLP to give hope to the hopeless, to change the narrative and I have come with all my supporters.”

Ajayi said plans to rig the forthcoming election would not work and urged his supporters to defend their votes come October 10.

In his address at the forum, the ZLP chairman, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair in the conduct of the election.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!