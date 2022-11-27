I left N14bn in Osun coffers for Adeleke – Oyetola

The former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said on Sunday he left N14 billion in the state’s coffers for his successor, Ademola Adeleke.

The former governor, who disclosed this in a farewell message released in Osogbo by his media aide, Ismaila Omipidan, said his administration paid N97 billion out of the debt it inherited in 2018.

Oyetola declared that his administration did not borrow any money from anywhere to finance the state’s economy throughout his tenure.

He said: “We are leaving behind a cash balance of more than N14 billion.

“In addition to the N14 billion cash, another N8 billion is being expected between December and January 2023 from our performance in States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability programme (SFTAS) and from Internally Generated Revenue.

“For four years, we did not take any bank loan.

“We benefitted from the N3 billion monthly interventions by the Federal Government to all the states for six months to cushion the effect of deductions of budget support facility and salary bailouts taken by the previous administration.

“We paid N97 billion from the total debt we inherited in 2018.”

The ex-governor added that the state was also expecting $72 million from other programmes and the federal government’s NG-CARES programme, among others.

“These are earned, based on performance. And we have indeed performed to earn them,’’ Oyetola added.

The ex-governor, who was defeated by Adeleke in the July 16 election in Osun, is currently challenging the outcome of the poll at the state’s election petition tribunal.

