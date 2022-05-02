I left over N40bn in Imo coffers without any debt —Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State Governor and the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial district, has revealed how he left the state’s coffers in a buoyant condition after the expiration of his eight-year tenure in 2019.

Okorocha made this assertion on Monday, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

In response to the alleged shortcomings of his administration, the Senator said, “I revamped the real estate in Imo State during my tenure so it would be wrong to say the unemployment rate was high, considering I created 305 entrepreneurs in order for it to cascade into the various communities.

“This is part of the testament that insecurity was very low during my eight-year tenure. There is no structure in the state that was not built during my tenure and I left over N40bn in the state coffers without any debt.

“I cleared 12 years of pension liabilities in the state when I commenced my tenure. The problem was that there was no concrete data on the number of pensioners.”

Okorocha has previously advised All Progressives Congress (APc) delegates to vote intelligently in the party’s primary poll.

The former Governor, who acknowledged that the delegates were under duress as a result of the party’s bigwigs contesting the primary, asked them not to vote solely on emotions.

