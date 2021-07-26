Entertainment
I lost interest in movie production long time ago – Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she no longer enjoys being on a movie set.
The actress, who has been on hiatus from the movie screen, said in an Instagram post that she is not prepared to make a return to the movie scene.
This came a few days Dikeh disclosed that she would be appearing in a new movie titled: “Beggars Children.”
The actress said she missed the film industry but she is not ready to return to the big screen.
Dike, who finalized her divorce in 2017, stressed that she stayed away from Nollywood in order to rebuild her personal life and engage in humanitarian activities.
The thespian revealed that top Nollywood stars such as Doris Ogala and Angela Okorie among others would feature in the Beggars Children.
She wrote: “I missed church because of Nollywood. Don’t understand how I let this happen.
“This film thing is frustrating. However, I’m grateful to work with amazing colleagues but this life isn’t for me. I look and feel sick.
“My director and producer have been so amazing to me on the set. BUT MY PROBLEM IS MY HEART LEFT A LONG TIME AGO… It’s hard now.”
