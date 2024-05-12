‘I made a big mistake with Fubara, but I will correct it at the right time’ —Wike

Minister of the Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has confessed to making a grave mistake by supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara to become his successor, with a vow to correct the mistake at the appropriate time.

The FCT Minister who spoke on Saturday at a reception held in Port Harcourt in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo to celebrate his 20 years of service at the national and 36 years of his life in public service, said he made mistakes in his judgment of Fubara and asked the people of the state and political family to forgive him, promising that he would correct the mistake at the right time.

“I want to say this clearly, in life we have made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me,” Wike said.

“But we will correct it at the appropriate time. I am a human; I am bound to make a mistake. So forgive me for making a wrong judgment. So nobody should kill.”

Reacting to some developments and actions from the camp of Fubara in the ongoing political crisis in the state, Wike said the governor’s actions so far have shown he is not to be trusted.

“If they like they can go to anybody by 2am or 4am to get injunction. The law will take its course. We must follow due process,” Wike said.

Taking a swipe at Fubara’s recent remarks that he would not worship anybody, Wike said he had never asked anybody to worship him.

“It is not easy to be a public officer and the people decide to honour you. Let me thank the Ogu council of chiefs and the entire community who insisted that their son should be honoured.

READ ALSO:Wike reconciles with Magnus Abe, promotes unity in Rivers APC

“You have refused politics to divide you. It shows that you have the interest of your community in mind. I came because I respect people, who appreciate what God has used people to do for them.

“God uses people to help others. So when you have been helped, you appreciate them. God will know you have appreciated him. Nobody can worship man. All of us believe that it is only God we will worship.

“As politicians we appreciate people who have helped us. When I came to ask you to support me, you supported me. Did I worship you? Did I ask you to worship me? If you had not supported me, I would not have been where I am. Did you tell me to worship you? So where does the issue of worship come from?

“It is not easy to be in power and begin to give excuses. You continue to run away from promises you made to people. Look at all the council chairmen, the assembly members; these were people I spoke to for the interest of all of us.

“They all responded but today somebody said they are nobody. Will you accept that? Assembly people sat down in their various constituencies. You never brought a dime. I never knew you were rich that your father was a managing director of shell before and now you are paying their school fees. It is unfortunate.”

Wike also told the embattled state lawmakers not to be afraid as nobody would remove them as assembly members.

“Don’t be afraid nobody will remove you as a lawmaker. Most of you don’t understand. This is our work. Our business is to make them to fear.

“That is what I am doing. We will make them to be angry everyday and they will continue to make mistakes,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now