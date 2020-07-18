I made ‘a wrong choice’ in picking a deputy —Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Saturday he made a wrong choice in his selection of deputy.

Akeredolu was referring to his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last month.

Policemen had last month prevented Agboola from moving his properties out of the Government House in Akure, reportedly on the governor’s directive.

Akeredolu also refused to transmit power to his deputy after he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

The governor, who disclosed this when he met party delegates at Igbekebo, Ese-Odo local government area of the state, ahead of Monday’s governorship primaries, said he was happy that the deputy governor showed his true colours and described his exit from APC “as a cleansing for better performance by the party.”

READ ALSO: Ajayi gives Akeredolu 21-day ultimatum to transmit power to him, says he’s ‘temporarily incapacitated’

He said: “Despite the criticism and attack from various quarters that Ajayi is my cousin, l felt that l had made a choice but a wrong choice.”

He urged the people of Ese-Odo not to bother about the embattled deputy governor who had left the “progressive family” for the PDP.

The governor thanked members and leaders of the party in Ese-Odo for standing firm and not leaving the party with Ajayi, adding that it showed that the deputy governor’s decision was not acceptable to the people.

He implored the party delegates to vote for him in the governorship primaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions