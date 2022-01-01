‘I never saw it coming’, actress Adebimpe Oyebade speaks on marrying Adedimeji Lateef

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, recently took to her Instagram page with actor Adedimeji Lateef, stating that she didn’t see it coming.

The actress recently got hitched to her Instagram page during the wee hours to give a recap of how 2021 went down for her.

The actress married Adedimeji in a star-studded event on December 22, 2021 held in Lagos.

Recounting her 2021 experience, she wrote, “Let’s talk about 2021, shall we?

“The plan was always to be happy, to do me regardless and live above inhibitions but I wasn’t prepared for the twist, I prayed for the rain and then I saw hurricane, I prayed for the sun and before I knew it, there was a wildfire, Omo I didn’t even know what to believe.

“So there was All my life and that one time, there were people’s projects and trust me to give my all, there were stories on blogs and I didn’t even know how to react, but I started the year 2021 as MISS OYEBADE and I ended the year as MRS ADEDIMEJI … believe me I didn’t see that coming.

“Sometime in MARCH, it became clearer to me that my best friend wanted more, dude was relentless, he knew what he wanted and as childish as I was, he was patient, it was a no brainer, I gave love a chance and today I’m happy for it.”

Celebrating her husband, she said:

“I love you today and a day after forever, you’re the real definition of skin deep happiness and I promise to be your girl everyday and three times on Sundays, thank you for everything, especially for making me laugh foolishly. I’m glad we’re locked together forever. ”

Speaking of the new year, the newly wed said, “Hello 2022, I’m ready. I’m married but I’m also gingered to be the best version of me. I have my husband as my number one fan, I’m ready for the grind.”

