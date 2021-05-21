‘I no dey again,’ Ayade’s aide tells PDP in resignation letter | Ripples Nigeria

The Special Assistant on Student Affairs to Cross River State governor, Abang Ogon, on Friday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogon quit the PDP just 24 hours after his principal switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ben Ayade confirmed his defection to the APC after a meeting with six governors of the ruling party in Calabar on Thursday.

In a letter titled: “I no dey do again,” written in Pidgin English and addressed to the PDP chairman in Mbube-East Ward II, Ogoja Local Government Area of the state, Ogon said he was leaving the PDP APC with his principal and urged the PDP to engage in issue-based opposition.

The letter read:

“Letter of Resignation

“Dave,

“Shebi you follow see the quarrel from 2019 till now? Shebi you follow see how people run leave community go organize machineries for Rivers State to come beat us?

“Shebi you don hear say governor don move?

“Abeg you go open that secretariat make I pack my chairs, na Ayade money I used buy am.

“I no dey do again.”

Isaac Dachen

