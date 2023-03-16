‘I only support candidates, not political parties’, Dogara says

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reiterated his position in politics, saying he does not belong to any political party, but supports credible candidates irrespective of their political parties as they seek for elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Dogara who is the member representing Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, while appearing as a guest on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Wednesday night, said he had been in politics long enough to know that it is time to throw his weight behind individuals instead of parties.

“I am supporting candidates; I am not doing any political party for now, I am supporting candidates,” Dogara said while responding to a question on which party he belongs to.

“Everybody knows that I backed Atiku Abubakar for Presidency for reasons I told the whole world but in Bauchi State before primaries were concluded, I had supported the aspiration of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who is the current APC governorship candidate and I have my candidates for House of Assembly in my constituency.

“I have Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates that I helped midwife into those positions, and I can’t abandon them for political stability.

“So, I don’t go along party lines again. I only support credible candidates,” the lawmaker said when asked why he is not supporting those opposed the reelection of Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP, and his open support for the APC governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in the March 18 election.

