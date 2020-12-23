‘I only want justice for my son,’ says mother of abused Akwa Ibom student

The mother of a schoolboy who was allegedly abused by senior students at the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Deborah Okezie, has dismissed insinuations that she was out to tarnish the image of the Deeper Life Bible Church after she posted the incident on Facebook.

Okezie had on Monday posted on her Facebook page how her 10-year-old son was serially assaulted by senior students in the school.

She added a video of her emaciated son and asked Nigerians to help her seek for justice.

Though the Deeper Life Church reacted swiftly by suspending the school principal and promised to begin full investigations into the matter, many Nigerians have been calling her out for posting the story and video.

Many had accused the woman of planning to tarnish the image of the church.

However, Okezie countered the claim on another Facebook post on Wednesday, saying all she wanted was justice for her son and not to tarnish the image of the church.

The woman said she was only concerned about her son, adding that it was wrong for people to criticise her for revealing the boy’s predicament.

She wrote: “For those who do not know me, go and check my profile, I have always fought against injustice.

“This is not the first time I would come on live broadcast. It is not about Deeper Life.”

Okezie said she was glad to have voiced out because another student had reached out to her.

She revealed that the boy was fast recovering from the traumatic experience.

“He is responding to treatment but jolts from his sleep and says he feels that a senior wants to kick him in the head. We will get him a counsellor once he leaves the hospital so he can recover fully,” the woman added.

