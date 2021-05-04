I pity Buhari, his aides are pitting him against Nigerians —Okorocha | Ripples Nigeria

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, says the aides of President Muhamamadu Buhari are doing the President a disservice by pitting him against a majority of Nigerians by their utterances.

Okorocha stated this when he received members of the APC Progressives Minds from Cross River State at the Unity House in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said Buhari was “standing alone in the face of the daunting security and economic challenges facing the country because his appointees, especially his media team have been painting a different picture to Nigerians.”

The serving Senator also noted that no one has been speaking up in support of the President among his appointees or close aides.

“I sympathize with President Muhammadu Buhari at this moment, because everything is on him,” added Okorocha who is representing Imo West senatorial district at the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: Okorocha who claims he was invited not arrested by EFCC gets bail, in alleged N7.9bn fraud case

“No one is defending him; the Ministers are not speaking, the Directors are not speaking, those that should say listen, at least our President is doing something, are not speaking. Everyone is bottled with anger of some sort.

“That is the problem that we have, problems are bound to occur or exist, but handling the problem is a different thing.

“If you go to a family where there is no money but they are united, what comes out from there is very sweet, but here, where people are not united, the words are very bad,” he added.

By: Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions