I ‘preached support’ for Buhari in 2019 election – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Monday admitted that he supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

Umahi, who stated this at the foundation laying ceremony of a housing project in his home town- Uburu, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not waste time in accusing him of giving the president 25 percent votes during the election.

He said: “I preached it (support for Buhari) in the entire South-East zone of the country, that the person who supports us is whom we will support.

“I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the president’s love for Ebonyi even if for no other reason.

“My eyes are on the ball on what will get to my people.”

The governor said he would submit a proposal for the channelisation work on the housing project and expressed optimism the president would approve the request.

Umahi added: “You know I am his (Buhari) son, so you can be sure that I will get the approval.

“You can say anything you want to say but the president loves me and I love him also.

“I do not know how this love happened, but you should realise that grace is always upon the house of David.”

The governor also disclosed that he has barred all his appointees and supporters from reacting to verbal attacks from the PDP over his decision to join the APC.

“I am the father of the state and should be ashamed that Ebonyi is heading into bitterness and disunity.

“I have decided to forgive all those who wronged me and seek the same from those who may have been hurt in this process which I take responsibility for.

“We should practice the Christianity we profess and this forgiveness has ensured that my blood pressure has dropped to 110/ 20 from 120/ 20,” he stated.

Umahi, however, said the decision to forgive his critics should not be mistaken for weakness.

“The people should know that David is a man of war.

“God has directed that we stop this fight and we have no regrets being pencils in his hands.

“I thank all those who intervened in this matter such as the Catholic Bishop of Abakalki Diocese, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the state Founding Fathers’ Forum and Ohanaze Ndigbo among others,” the governor concluded.

Umahi was a key member of the PDP in the South-East before he switched to APC last month.

The decision to join the ruling has pitched him against several members of the opposition party including the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and former Senate President, Pius Anyim.

