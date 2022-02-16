‘I predicted Abba Kyari’s shameful end for killing innocent Biafrans’ —Ex-Radio Biafra Director, Ekpa

Disgraced former Director-General of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has claimed he had earlier predicted that embattled former head of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team (IRT) DCP Abba Kyari, would be disgraced for allegedly masterminding the killing of innocent Igbo people in the South-East.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of detained leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, in a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said he foresaw the shameful end of Kyari when he “was running riot and killing innocent Biafran youths,” and had warned him of the consequences if he did not desist from carrying out the alleged extra-judicial killings in the region.

Reacting to the arrest of Kyari on Monday by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over reported links to an international drug cartel, Ekpa described the once touted ‘Super Cop’ as an “ordinary criminal who would not go free because of the blood of innocent Biafrans he had killed.”

“I called Abba Kyari a criminal even before the indictment in the US. I told him that for killing Biafrans, he will be disgraced and his career will end in Biafraland.

“Today is he not known globally as a criminal? The big question is, what happened to all the innocent Biafrans he killed?” Ekpa who is based in Finland and now leading a dissident group called ‘Biafran Autopilot’ wrote.

