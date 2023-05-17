Politics
I queried APC on selection of Tinubu over Osinbajo as presidential candidate – Peter Obi
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Tuesday he queried the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the selection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate in the February 25 election.
Obi, who spoke at the 63rd birthday celebration of the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, said Tinubu of today was not the same person Nigerians knew and respected as far back as 2003.
He said the former Lagos State governor would have been a great candidate for APC if he had vied for the presidency 20 years ago.
Tinubu pipped Osinbajo and 10 others, including the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to the APC presidential ticket in the party’s primary election held in June last year in Abuja.
READ ALSO: ‘Arrest Peter Obi, others if they oppose Tinubu’s inauguration,’ LP faction tells security agents
He was later declared the winner of the country’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after he polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Obi, and nine others in the election.
“I am interested to see Nigeria work, I don’t hide it any day, anytime.
“I even confronted APC, asking why didn’t you bring Osinbajo. Let’s have the place working for everybody so that we have people who want to work for the country and are healthy and good,” the former Anambra governor stated.
