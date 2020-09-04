I rejected Osinbajo’s invitation to join APC —Femi Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti said on Friday he rejected an invitation by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kuti, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @Femiakuti, also clarified his participation in the 2012 fuel subsidy protest during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Nigerians are bracing up for another round of protests following hike in the price of petrol and electricity by the current administration.

Kuti wrote: “I want to state for clarity and posterity my role in the Ojota protest.

“I was invited for what I and many believed was a genuine cause regarding the cost of fuel.

“As soon as I found out it was politically motivated I pulled out. I got a lot of backlash at the time but stood my ground.

“For the record, I have never and will never affiliate with any political party that I don’t feel has the genuine interest of the people of Nigeria at heart.

“Even when the VP approached me to join APC, I blatantly refused as I also refused to join PDP or any other political party.”

