‘I repeat, nobody is safe,’ Shehu of Borno reacts to Boko Haram attack on Gov Zulum

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, has reacted to the recent attack on Governor Babagana Zulum by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, saying the leaders and people of the state were no longer safe.

The monarch, who was reacting to the attack on the convoy of the state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, stated this in Maiduguri, the state capital, when he paid traditional Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Zulum’s convoy was attacked by gunmen in Baga town under Kukawa Local Government Area on Wednesday during a visit to the area.

The Shehu of Borno said: “We are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is a very unfortunate and great pity.

“If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, nobody is safe because he is the number one citizen of the state.

“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse.

“I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek Allah’s intervention.”

