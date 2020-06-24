‘I represent the good, the bad and the ugly’, Ndume on why he’s standing surety for Maina

A former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has confirmed his acceptance to stand as surety for the ex- chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Ndume, who is currently the chairman, Senate Committee on Army, said he was not only representing the good, but also the bad and ugly.

Maina is currently facing trial over alleged money laundering and has been unable to fulfill his bail conditions, which include getting a senator to stand as his surety.

Maina’s lawyer on Tuesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that Ndume had agreed to stand as his client’s surety.

Confirming the development when he spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Ndume, who represents Borno South at the Senate said, “It took me over six months to agree to be his surety” since his bail condition required a serving senator.

He said he took the decision also because of Maina’s health condition.

“Third, his offence is bailable and lastly I am not saying the court should discharge and acquit him. If he is guilty, he will be sentenced.

“It was a hard decision I had to make. I have a duty to represent the good, the bad and the ugly of Borno South,” Ndume said.

