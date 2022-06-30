‘I SAID IT’: JJC Skillz’s son Benito reacts to dad’s split with Funke Akindele

Benito Andrew-Bello, the son of Nigerian entertainment polymath, JJC Skillz has reacted to his father’s split with wife, Funke Akindele.

The budding actor took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 30, 2022, where he reacted to the recent development.

Read also:JJC Skillz announces end of marriage with Funke Akindele

“I spoke the truth mehn,” he wrote.

A couple of months ago, the teenager accused his father of physically assaulting him and his stepmother being a horrible person.

According to Benito, his father cheated on Funke which led to a massive bout between the now estranged couple. He also revealed that the actress also cheated on his father.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now