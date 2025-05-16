‘I serve demons, I don’t forgive those who offend me’, female police officer warns haters (Video)

A female police officer who claims to be a traditionalist and a worshipper of demons has warned Nigerians not to offend her as she does not forgive.

The officer who made the claims in a trending video shared on X, explained that she is not a Christian or Muslim as she does not believe in a religion but relates with her ancestors and deities.

Dressed in a police camouflage uniform, the police woman asserted that she is a child of a deity and got to where she is through the influence of the deities and warned of the consequences of anyone offending her as such a person will face severe repercussions.

Insisting on her connection with her ancestors and nature, the officer said:

“I serve demons. I am making it clear to you. If you offend me, no ghost will rescue you. I am an example of nature. I will not look for your trouble. Do not try me,” she said.

She also connected her role in the Police Force to her traditional religious practices, stating that she would not be in the force if she were not a traditionalist.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court reserves judgment in PDP’s challenge against Okpebholo’s Edo guber victory

“Without being a traditionalist, I would not be an officer. Without the power of nature, I would not be where I am today.”

Also speaking on the issue of corruption within the force, she lamented that some officers have turned to crime for financial gain.

“Some of our police officers have become armed robbers on the street. Yes, some of our police officers have become evil, all because of money,” she said.

Acknowledging the prevalence of evil within the system, she warned Nigerians against extending their anger to those who have not caused harm.

> “I am not that woman who believes that, after all sins Jesus will forgive you. So, please look for those who have wronged you. Don’t extend anger to those who have not done you evil.”

She also called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate and work with the masses to gather information, which she said would lead to a sweeping reform in the force.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now