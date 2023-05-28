I signed agreement to pick Bassey Otu as my successor in 2014 – Ayade

The outgoing Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, said he would he would take responsibility if his successor fails in the state.

He stated this during a Thanksgiving Mass held at Saint Charles Wanga Catholic Church in Essien Town, Calabar.

Ayade, however, expressed confidence in the personality and capacity of the incoming governor, Senator Bassey Otu, to perform in the state.

The governor added that the agreement on the choice of Otu as his successor was signed in 2014, a year before he assumed office.

Ayade was elected as the Cross River governor in 2015.

He stressed that the people would soon get to understand why he supported Otu to succeed him in office.

He said: “That is the kind of governor you are expecting. A man who is ready to sacrifice and surrender his comfort in a bid to ensure that the citizens of Cross River State sleep well.

“No wonder, all the enemies started to ensure that today doesn’t happen, but God said devil you are a liar.

“If it was somebody else by now, arrangements would have been in place on how to demolish streets, demolish houses, but here we have a man of God who has compassion. A man with character, integrity, honour and the fear of God.

“If Bassey Otu does very well, glory to God, if Bassey Otu perform very well, after praising God, praise him for his goodness.

“But, if Bassey Otu does not do well, hold me responsible because this alliance and this commitment to hand over power to Bassey Otu was signed and sealed since 2014.”

